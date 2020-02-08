Full snow moon rises over the Derbyshire Dales in England

A full snow moon is visible in the sky over the Derbyshire Dales.

Timelapse footage captured on Saturday (February 8) shows the full snow moon - named for a full moon that falls in the month of February - over Hopton, near Wirksworth.

It is thought to be one of the biggest full moons this year because the moon is nearing the closest point to Earth in its orbit.

But astronomers disagree over whether this weekend's full moon constitutes a supermoon or not.

The arrival of Storm Ciara may affect viewing conditions with the Met Office forecasting cloud and rain.