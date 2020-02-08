Patrick Mahomes Asked For Invite To NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl and was named MVP of the game.

According to Business Insider, Mahomes has a new goal in mind: the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game.

He retweeted an announcement of the rosters for the game and asked: “Where is my invite?” For those who don’t know Mahomes, he was a three-sport athlete in high school, playing football, baseball and basketball.