Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after a Lunar New Year break that was extended to try to contain the outbreak.

While the vast majority of cases have been in China, the virus has spread to some two dozen countries abroad, including five British nationals infected in a French mountain resort.

The American man died on Thursday in Wuhan, epicenter of the virus outbreak in the central Chinese province of Hubei, a U.S. embassy spokesman said in Beijing on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

American dies of coronavirus in China; Britons infected at French resort

American dies of coronavirus in China; Britons infected at French resortWhile the vast majority of cases have been in China, the virus has spread to some two dozen countries...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BaronianConsult

Baronian Consulting RT @DailyMail: First American coronavirus death is confirmed as US citizen, 60, dies in China #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/vsVXW71jNz 1 minute ago

warriors_mom

TheCyberChick BREAKING NEWS: First American coronavirus death is confirmed as US citizen, 60, dies in China - as the number of pe… https://t.co/xY1YTVLXDw 2 minutes ago

t00thyPeg

✌️Toothypeg🦷👀 RT @calgarysun: American dies of #coronavirus in China; five Britons infected in French Alps https://t.co/0At0tpXlGP 2 minutes ago

LaOkieKat

LaOkieKat ن ⚜️🐯🇺🇸🇳🇮 RT @IngrahamAngle: American Dies in China, Cruise Ship Gets New Cases: Virus Update https://t.co/YuseWBd4p1 3 minutes ago

kheatherbrown

Kate Brown 🇬🇧 WTObrexit # BritishIndependence RT @hrkbenowen: US citizen dies from the coronavirus in China, the first American fatality from the global outbreak https://t.co/L66HAIXTmU 4 minutes ago

whimchic

whimchic RT @CNET: A US citizen has died from the coronavirus. https://t.co/ZRP9LkgN9e 4 minutes ago

StevePerkins14

Steve Perkins RT @Newsy: The death toll in mainland China is 722. https://t.co/SLRumliiN2 4 minutes ago

novelcoronabot

Novel Corona Virus NYT: Coronavirus Live Updates: An American in Wuhan Dies of the Virus https://t.co/J803BXaCNm https://t.co/4FbCMq4tkO 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan [Video]China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

The death toll in mainland China surpassed 700 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is poised to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

First American dies of coronavirus in China [Video]First American dies of coronavirus in China

Reuters reports that a 60-year-old American man died of the new coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.