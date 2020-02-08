Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump defends firing Vindman

Trump defends firing Vindman

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Trump defends firing Vindman

Trump defends firing Vindman

U.S. President Donald Trump Saturday defended the firing of impeachment witness Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, calling him &quot;insubordinate.&quot; Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump defends firing of key impeachment witness Vindman

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday defended the firing of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the...
CTV News - Published

'NYT' Opinion Writer On 'Vindictive' Trump Firings

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former Pentagon speechwriter John Gans about the firing of Lt. Col....
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Doorcow

Dr. John Fulwiler RT @RWPUSA: Poor job performance. Just like James Comey at the FBI. In corporate America, universities, nonprofits and the government, it’s… 2 minutes ago

pawyai1

Mark 'I don't know him': Trump defends firing of key impeachment witness Vindman https://t.co/qdI6X6ydHQ 3 minutes ago

AuburnAlabamaa

Auburn Alabama Alexander Vindman lawyer attacks Trump over 'obviously false statements' - The Guardian: * Alexander Vindman lawyer… https://t.co/kTc0PslOqh 4 minutes ago

ROSE17649641

ROSE SAD! Trump defends firing of key impeachment witness Vindman https://t.co/KPRF8LltbO 4 minutes ago

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @ReutersTV: Trump defends firing Vindman https://t.co/uBIagectLP https://t.co/Ege4i8Hu8p 6 minutes ago

do6986

Dave O Tulsi Gabbard Defends Trump Firing Vindman Brothers, Sondland. Rips DNC, Bloomberg. https://t.co/ZsY2pd4ihU 6 minutes ago

ROSE17649641

ROSE Trump defends firing of key impeachment witness Vindman https://t.co/KPRF8LltbO 10 minutes ago

RobertWorthley

Robert Worthley RT @rumrot: Donald Trump defends the firing of 'insubordinate' Alexander Vindman https://t.co/TPwN470t2n via @MailOnline 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.