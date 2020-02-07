Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dark City movie trailer

Dark City movie trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Dark City movie trailer

Dark City movie trailer

Dark City movie trailer (1998) - Dark City is a 1998 neo-noir science fiction film directed by Alex Proyas and starring Rufus Sewell, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly, and William Hurt.

The screenplay was written by Proyas, Lem Dobbs, and David S.

Goyer.

Sewell plays John Murdoch, an amnesiac man who finds himself suspected of murder.

Murdoch attempts to discover his true identity and clear his name while on the run from the police and a mysterious group known only as the "Strangers".[4] The majority of the film was shot at Fox Studios Australia.

An American and Australian production, it was jointly produced by New Line Cinema and Mystery Clock Cinema.

New Line Cinema distributed the theatrical release.

The film premiered in the United States on February 27, 1998.

The film was nominated for Hugo and Saturn Awards.

For the theatrical release, the studio was concerned that the audience would not understand the film and asked Proyas to add an explanatory voice-over narration to the introduction.

A director's cut was released in 2008, restoring and preserving Proyas's original artistic vision for the film.

Some critics have noted its similarities and influence on the Matrix series, which came out a year later.

Plot synopsis: A man struggles with memories of his past, which includes a wife he cannot remember, and a nightmarish world without a sun.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lust for Life movie (1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, James Donald [Video]Lust for Life movie (1956) Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn, James Donald

Lust for Life movie trailer (1956) Plot synopsis: Vibrant orange sunflowers. Rippling yellow grain. Trees bursting with white bloom. "The pictures come to me as in a dream," Vincent Van Gogh said. A..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:03Published

The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll movie (1960) [Video]The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll movie (1960)

The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll movie trailer (1960) - Plot synopsis: Dr. Henry Jekyll experiments with scientific means of revealing the hidden, dark side of man and releases a murderer from within..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.