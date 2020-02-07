Dark City movie trailer

Dark City movie trailer (1998) - Dark City is a 1998 neo-noir science fiction film directed by Alex Proyas and starring Rufus Sewell, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Connelly, and William Hurt.

The screenplay was written by Proyas, Lem Dobbs, and David S.

Goyer.

Sewell plays John Murdoch, an amnesiac man who finds himself suspected of murder.

Murdoch attempts to discover his true identity and clear his name while on the run from the police and a mysterious group known only as the "Strangers".[4] The majority of the film was shot at Fox Studios Australia.

An American and Australian production, it was jointly produced by New Line Cinema and Mystery Clock Cinema.

New Line Cinema distributed the theatrical release.

The film premiered in the United States on February 27, 1998.

The film was nominated for Hugo and Saturn Awards.

For the theatrical release, the studio was concerned that the audience would not understand the film and asked Proyas to add an explanatory voice-over narration to the introduction.

A director's cut was released in 2008, restoring and preserving Proyas's original artistic vision for the film.

Some critics have noted its similarities and influence on the Matrix series, which came out a year later.

Plot synopsis: A man struggles with memories of his past, which includes a wife he cannot remember, and a nightmarish world without a sun.