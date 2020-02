Former Philadelphia Police Sergeant Released After Spending more Than 4 Years In Jail now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:34s - Published Francis Rawls was arrested in September 2015. Francis Rawls was arrested in September 2015.

Former Philadelphia Police Sergeant Released After Spending more Than 4 Years In Jail FRIENDSHIP STREET.THE CAR HIT OTHER VEHICLESPARKED ON THAT BLOCK.WE'RE TOLD NOBODY WAS HURT.A FORMER PHILADELPHIA POLICESERGEANT IS OUT OF JAIL AFTERSPENDING MORE THAN FOUR YEARSLOCKED UP WITHOUT CHARGES.FRANCIS RAWLS WAS TAKEN INTOCUSTODY IN SEPTEMBER, 2015,BECAUSE HE REFUSED TO UNLOCKHARD DRIVES THAT INVESTIGATORSSAY THEY SUSPECTED CONTAINEDCHILD PORN.HE WAS BEING HELD FOR SEVERALCONTEMPT BUT FEDERAL LAWS SAY APERSON BEING HELD FOR THATCANNOT BE JAILED FOR MORE THAN18 MONTHS.IT TOOK AN APPEALS COURT TOSECURE HIS RELEASE.





Seattle Times







