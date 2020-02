Derrick Nnadi presents check to KC Pet Project

VICTORY.DID YOU HEAR ABOUT ACHIEFS PLAYER COVERINGADOPTION FEES FORMORE THAN 100 DOGS ATK-C PET PROJECT?TODAY, DEFENSIVETACKLE DERRICK NNADIPRESENTED HIS CHECKAND GOT A TOUR OF THENEW FACILITY.NNADI SAYS HE'S ALWAYSBEEN A DOG LOVER, ANDSEEING ALL THE EMPTYDOG BEDS WAS AMAZING.Derrick Nnadi, Chiefs DefensiveTackle, Sponsored Dog Adoptions"Being here, I feel like I'mkind ofindebted to help out the cityany wayI can.

Whether it's here or backhome, I just want to do mypart."T-V HOST RACHEL RAYHEARD ABOUT DERRICK'SGENEORISTY ANDOFFERED TO GIVE AYEAR'S WORTH OF HERNUTRISH DOG FOOD TOTHE FAMILIES WHOADOPTED A SPONSORED