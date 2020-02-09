Global  

Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting

Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting

Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting

A soldier angry over a financial dispute has been shot dead by police after gunning down 26 people and wounding 57 in Thailand's worst mass shooting.

The atrocity took place in a shopping mall in the north-western city of Nakhon Ratchasima.
Recent related news from verified sources

Thai soldier shot dead after killing 26 in gun rampage

A soldier angry over a financial dispute has been shot dead by police after gunning down 26 people...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Thai officials said a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and...
Seattle Times - Published


Paramedics perform CPR on Thai gunman who killed at least 26 in mass shooting

The body of the Thai soldier who killed at lest 26 people is wheeled into an ambulance as paramedics attempt to revive him. Footage shows the medics shouting, "Pump his heart, keep going, keep..

Thai commandos kill rogue soldier who shot dead 26 people

Gunman, identified as junior army officer, had holed himself up in basement of shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima.

