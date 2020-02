Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE.

ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY THE DEADLY VIRUS.

THE SEVERE ACUTE RESPIRATORY SYNDROME VIRUS KILLED 774 PEOPLE IN 2002-2003.

THE DEADLY VIRUS HAS SPREAD TO MORE THAN 25 COUNTRIES, ALARMING THE PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES ACROSS THE WORLD