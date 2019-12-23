Global  

River bursts banks in Rossendale flooding roads as Storm Ciara batters UK

River bursts banks in Rossendale flooding roads as Storm Ciara batters UK

River bursts banks in Rossendale flooding roads as Storm Ciara batters UK

The River Irwell in Lancashire in the UK burst its banks on Sunday (February 9th) flooding a nearby road and forcing cars to turn back.

Storm Ciara is blasting the UK and Ireland with gale-force winds and heavy rains.
