The Pussycat Dolls want people to stop 'trying to rip them apart'

Kimberly Wyatt wants people to stop "trying to rip apart" The Pussycat Dolls and recognize their "amazing feats" as a group.



Tweets about this Laura Matuzevica Ant and Deck taking the***for people who complain about pussycat dolls outfits on the stage, how inappropriate a… https://t.co/rMEd4ZQQpj 20 minutes ago Bouncycastlequeen I love this guy so much. He hilarious & makes me want to dance. The bewildered people in the background are just th… https://t.co/FhxpaQwV2L 5 days ago Sean O'Malley @mark_mcgough @MaryOGrady8 @boohoo @pussycatdolls I think pop music like that is aimed at ages from 9-10 upwards I'… https://t.co/tffUXTJylh 1 week ago lonelysleepwaker ♿♎ ♀🐀🌈 @iLoveBevKnight @PinkNews More people would want to see Pussycat Dolls & Mariah. It's no longer about true allies o… https://t.co/b6crY8gCCG 1 week ago