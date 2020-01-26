Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Pussycat Dolls want people to stop 'trying to rip them apart'

The Pussycat Dolls want people to stop 'trying to rip them apart'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
The Pussycat Dolls want people to stop 'trying to rip them apart'

The Pussycat Dolls want people to stop 'trying to rip them apart'

Kimberly Wyatt wants people to stop "trying to rip apart" The Pussycat Dolls and recognize their "amazing feats" as a group.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lmatuzevica

Laura Matuzevica Ant and Deck taking the***for people who complain about pussycat dolls outfits on the stage, how inappropriate a… https://t.co/rMEd4ZQQpj 20 minutes ago

Mooley

Bouncycastlequeen I love this guy so much. He hilarious & makes me want to dance. The bewildered people in the background are just th… https://t.co/FhxpaQwV2L 5 days ago

Kanley5tubrick

Sean O'Malley @mark_mcgough @MaryOGrady8 @boohoo @pussycatdolls I think pop music like that is aimed at ages from 9-10 upwards I'… https://t.co/tffUXTJylh 1 week ago

Iamthelonely

lonelysleepwaker ♿♎ ♀🐀🌈 @iLoveBevKnight @PinkNews More people would want to see Pussycat Dolls & Mariah. It's no longer about true allies o… https://t.co/b6crY8gCCG 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Trainor Talks Collab With The Pussycat Dolls, Kanye West’s Sunday Service [Video]Meghan Trainor Talks Collab With The Pussycat Dolls, Kanye West’s Sunday Service

If you were “All About That Bass” then you have “No Excuses” to treat yourself to Meghan Trainor’s third studio album ‘Treat Myself’, which drops on Jan. 31. While sitting down with ET..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:01Published

Nicole Scherzinger Talks Pussycat Dolls Reunion Tour & Working With Meghan Trainor at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala | Billboard [Video]Nicole Scherzinger Talks Pussycat Dolls Reunion Tour & Working With Meghan Trainor at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala | Billboard

On the red carpet at Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Nicole Scherzinger discussed working with Meghan Trainor and the Pussycat Dolls' reunion tour.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.