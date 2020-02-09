Global  

Storm Ciara batters the UK with wind and waves

Winds of up to 80 miles an hour hit the UK on Sunday, as Storm Ciara swept in - pulling down trees and causing widespread flooding and travel disruption.
The UK's national weather service issued yellow and amber warning across much of England, Wales and Scotland while the Environment Agency put out over 200 flood warnings.

Around 120 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's largest, were canceled or delayed as the powerful storm blew in off the Atlantic Ocean.



Storm Ciara hits Brighton and Hove

Storm Ciara has hit Brighton and Hove today, bringing driving rain and high waves. The Met Office...
Brighton and Hove News - Published

Storm Ciara: Trains cancelled to Hull leaving passengers stranded

Storm Ciara: Trains cancelled to Hull leaving passengers strandedThe disruption to travel comes after wind speeds have reached 80mph as Storm Ciara blows in
Hull Daily Mail - Published


