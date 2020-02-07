Global  

2 Canton dogs competing in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Two dogs from Canton are looking to win big as they compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City next week, according to an article from News 5 media partner The Canton Repository.
