2 Canton dogs competing in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 Canton dogs competing in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Two dogs from Canton are looking to win big as they compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City next week, according to an article from News 5 media partner The Canton Repository.

Tweets about this Julie E. Washington RT @WEWS: Elizabeth Salewsky is showing two dogs, a 7-year-old cane corso named Crom and a 3-year-old St. Bernard named Sandy. 🐾 https://t.… 5 hours ago News 5 Cleveland Elizabeth Salewsky is showing two dogs, a 7-year-old cane corso named Crom and a 3-year-old St. Bernard named Sandy… https://t.co/HhAkwz8FI0 5 hours ago Ed Balint A story for dog lovers about a local canine competing in the big Westminster dog show. https://t.co/dfOV4Lr3gV 1 day ago