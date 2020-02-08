Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds That Of SARS Outbreak

Chinese officials reported 89 new deaths in their Sunday brief, bringing the total death toll to more than 800.

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The death toll in mainland China from coronavirus has risen to 780, passing the 774 deaths recorded...

Mich Wilson RT @Laurie_Garrett : BREAKING: The official death toll of #2019nCoV after less than two months exceeds the 2002-3 total of #SARS fatalities… 2 hours ago

eli RT @DrEricDing : The 🦠 has now crossed the rubicon... the new #coronavirus deaths toll has exceeded SARS. And instead of 9 months (38 weeks)… 1 hour ago

Average Girl in a F'd up World RT @caixin : #Coronavirus latest: - Confirmed cases in China rose to 37,251, including 812 deaths; - The death toll in China alone now excee… 51 minutes ago

John Two deaths outside of China is noted in the article. Bullshit title. Global death toll for new coronavirus soars p… https://t.co/fhuHuovwgV 44 minutes ago