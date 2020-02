Passengers board San Diego cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

EMBARKED ON A 16 DAY CRUISE TOTHE PANAMA CANAL OUT OF SANDIEGOYESTERDAY.PARENT COMPANY HOLLAND AMERICASEND A STATEMENT TO 10NEWS THATTHEY ARE IMPLEMENTING NEWPROTOCOLS IN ACCORDANCE WITHWITH THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.PASSENGERS WERE REQUIRED TOREPORT ANY ILLNESS OR HEALTHPROBLEMS.AND IF THEY SHOW RESPIRATORY ORFEVER SYMPTOMS, THEY'LL GOTHROUGH PRE-BOARDING MEDICALEVALUATIONS.WHILE THE SHIP IS ON HIGH ALERT,ONE CANADIAN COUPLE SAIDTHEY'RE NOT TROUBLED BY THEGLOBAL OUTBREAK.BARB RODRIGUE - FROM ONTARIO,CANADAWE'VE TRAVELED WITH HOLLAND INTHE PAST AND THEY ARE GREAT.CLEANLINESS.

I MEAN IT'S TOP-NOTCH.

SO NOT WORRIED AT ALL.HOLLAND AMERICA SAID CREWMEMBERS FROM MAINLAND CHINAWILL ALSO BE DELAYED FROMJOINING THE SHIP UNTIL FURTHERNOTI