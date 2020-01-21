Leslie Jones abstains from Oscars voting

Comedy star Leslie Jones has revealed she abstained from voting for the majority of Academy Awards due to the lack of diversity.

Leslie Jones was the ultimate cheerleader at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week show on...

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones has revealed that she abstained from voting in a...

Raw Story Leslie Jones abstains from voting for most Oscars categories due to lack of black nominees https://t.co/cjO7ZeY7zS 7 hours ago

🖕ALL @Chiefs fans RT @RawStory : Leslie Jones abstains from voting for most Oscars categories due to lack of black nominees https://t.co/cjO7ZeY7zS 7 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb : Leslie Jones calls out Academy Awards and abstains from voting due to lack of black nominees https://t.co/CDqVGqsiUL 6 hours ago

Sharon Leslie Jones abstains from voting for most Oscars categories due to lack of black nominees https://t.co/wSSp6VbJe1 6 hours ago

Margie Leslie Jones abstains from voting for most Oscars categories due to lack of black nominees https://t.co/JTw7FUXyqd #politics #feedly 5 hours ago