Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal.

According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall.

Additionally, Trump will raise military spending and propose cuts to social safety-net programs. While the proposal won’t pass exactly as Trump wants, it’s a starting point for negotiations with Congress.

The president also faces obstacles ahead with a Democratic majority in the House.
