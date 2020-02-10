Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dead body found in a West Palm Beach pond Sunday morning

Dead body found in a West Palm Beach pond Sunday morning

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Dead body found in a West Palm Beach pond Sunday morningA dead body was found in a pond in West Palm Beach on Sunday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dead body found in a West Palm Beach pond Sunday morning

POND IN WEST PALM BEACH ONSUNDAY MORNING.

THE DECEASEDPERSON WAS LOCATED NEAR 4700CHERRY ROAD IN THE AREA OFLAKESIDE VILLAS.

AN AUTOPSY ISSCHEDULED FOR MONDAY.CHINA'S DEATH TOLL FROM THENEW VIRUS OUTBREAK HAS R




You Might Like


Tweets about this

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Dead body found in a West Palm Beach pond Sunday morning https://t.co/GR7ULWicqi via @YouTube 5 hours ago

mogeladze1

David -mogeladze Dead body found in a West Palm Beach pond Sunday morning https://t.co/pjSngLjXeL 12 hours ago

JololoNayn

Jolo🇮🇳 RT @trunilss: Another love j!had in Mamata's West Bengal This time the victim is a Class XI girl Culprit: Sheikh Aamir Ali Victim's fami… 13 hours ago

PhotogEricP

🎥EricP_WPTV🎥 RT @WPTV: Dead body found in a West Palm Beach pond Sunday morning https://t.co/cChavoA3jc https://t.co/vPrYjDL0WE 13 hours ago

WPTV

WPTV Dead body found in a West Palm Beach pond Sunday morning https://t.co/cChavoA3jc https://t.co/vPrYjDL0WE 13 hours ago

FarzS8

Fraaz Ali RT @snappersk: M5 stretch closed to M6 as man found dead near Great Barr https://t.co/43Nt6PKjbc 2 days ago

CTighfield

camellia tighfield M5 stretch closed to M6 as man found dead near Great Barr | Express & Star https://t.co/7ZMEuzfuw8 3 days ago

JohnCorser_Star

John Corser RT @ExpressandStar: One lane is now back open on the M5 although the link road from the M5 north to the M6 south is still shut after a man… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Florida weather 2/9/20 [Video]South Florida weather 2/9/20

The latest forecast.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:12Published

WPTV Latest Headlines | February 9, 6pm [Video]WPTV Latest Headlines | February 9, 6pm

Watch the latest WPTV headlines any time.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.