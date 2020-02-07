Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview
Watch husband and wife Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about both of their films MARRIAGE STORY and LITTLE WOMEN being nominated for Best Picture.
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview
