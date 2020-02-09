Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors
Natalie Portman Calls Out
the Oscars for Snubbed
Women Directors The Oscar winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this year.
Natalie Portman, via ‘Los Angeles Times’ The directors on
Portman's cape include: Greta Gerwig for 'Little Women,' Lorene Scafaria for 'Hustlers' and Lulu Wang for 'The Farewell.'
Portman previously called out the Hollywood Foreign Press in 2018 by introducing the “all-male nominees” for best director at the Golden Globes.
Only five women have been
nominated for directing at
the Academy Awards in its
92 year history.
To date, Kathryn Bigelow is the
only woman to win the award for
her film, ‘The Hurt Locker.’