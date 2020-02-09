Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors

The Oscar winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this year.

Natalie Portman, via ‘Los Angeles Times’ The directors on Portman's cape include: Greta Gerwig for 'Little Women,' Lorene Scafaria for 'Hustlers' and Lulu Wang for 'The Farewell.'

Portman previously called out the Hollywood Foreign Press in 2018 by introducing the “all-male nominees” for best director at the Golden Globes.

Only five women have been nominated for directing at the Academy Awards in its 92 year history.

To date, Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to win the award for her film, ‘The Hurt Locker.’