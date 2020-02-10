Global  

'Hair Love' Director Matthew A. Cherry Discusses Best Animated Short Win Backstage at Oscars 2020

'Hair Love' Director Matthew A. Cherry Discusses Best Animated Short Win Backstage at Oscars 2020

'Hair Love' Director Matthew A. Cherry Discusses Best Animated Short Win Backstage at Oscars 2020

Matthew A.

Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver won the Oscar for best animated short.
'Hair Love' director Matthew Cherry tweeted about winning the Oscars 8 years ago

More about Twitter, Oscars, Representation, Culture, and Movies Tv Shows
Mashable - Published

Matthew A. Cherry predicted his Oscar win for 'Hair Love' years ago

Matthew A. Cherry, director and writer of the winner of best animated short for 'Hair Love' at the...
CTV News - Published


L_crossover

French Villain RT @nowthisnews: Congrats to 'Hair Love' on winning best animated short at the #Oscars — Here's what inspired director Matthew A. Cherry to… 20 seconds ago

ledimiche

michela ledi Top story: 'Hair Love' director Matthew Cherry tweeted about winning the Oscars 8 years ago https://t.co/MZuu4qWPU8… https://t.co/EE44pDCtvT 2 minutes ago

NicoleKowalski5

Representation Matters RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Matthew A. Cherry, the director of “Hair Love,” talks about the deep meanings behind the Oscar-winning short film. http… 3 minutes ago

BryceCouchDC

Bryce Couch RT @NPR: With 'Hair Love,' director Matthew Cherry created an animated ode to black hair — and black family. @WBEZReset caught up with Cher… 4 minutes ago

victory1261

BeautifulDoll 'Hair Love' director Matthew Cherry tweeted about winning the Oscars 8 years ago https://t.co/jRaZrLEdsD via @Mashable 4 minutes ago

A4C_ATHLETES

ATHLETES FOR CHARITY RT @NBCBLK: WATCH: Matthew A. Cherry, the director of “Hair Love,” talks about the deep meanings behind the Oscar-winning short film. https… 7 minutes ago

BabySistaSha

Baby Sista RT @blackvoices: “Hair Love” writer and director Matthew Cherry used his acceptance speech for Best Animated Short Film to put a spotlight… 8 minutes ago


'The Neighbors' Window' Director Marshall Curry Discusses Best Live-Action Short Win Backstage at Oscars 2020 [Video]'The Neighbors' Window' Director Marshall Curry Discusses Best Live-Action Short Win Backstage at Oscars 2020

'The Neighbors' Window' won the Oscar for best live-action short.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:32Published

Former University of Akron WR Matthew Cherry wins Oscar for animated short 'Hair Love' [Video]Former University of Akron WR Matthew Cherry wins Oscar for animated short 'Hair Love'

Former University of Akron and NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry became the second former professional athlete in history to receive an Oscar with his win Sunday for the animated short “Hair Love.”

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

