Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Roger Deakins > Roger Deakins Discusses Best Cinematography Win for '1917' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Roger Deakins Discusses Best Cinematography Win for '1917' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Roger Deakins Discusses Best Cinematography Win for '1917' Backstage at Oscars 2020Deakins won his second Oscar for best cinematography for '1917.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hildur Gudnadóttir Discusses Best Original Score Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Oscars 2020 [Video]Hildur Gudnadóttir Discusses Best Original Score Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Gudnadóttir made history with her Oscar win for best original score.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:48Published

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Best Animated Film for TOY STORY 4. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.