Natalie Portman calls out the Oscars for snubbed women directors

The Oscar-winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this year.
Natalie Portman honors female directors with Oscar outfit

Natalie Portman wore a Dior cape to the Oscars that was embroidered with the names of female...
Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit recognized snubbed female directors

This isn't the first time Portman has spoken up at an award ceremony to advocate for female directors.

This isn't the first time Portman has spoken up at an award ceremony to advocate for female directors.

Natalie Portman Makes An Oscars Fashion Statement

She is standing up for women in directing roles.

She is standing up for women in directing roles.

