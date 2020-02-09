Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Laura Dern > Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars

Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 OscarsThe 53-year-old won for her role as lawyer Nora Fanshaw in 'Marriage Story'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Laura Dern Arrives at the 2020 Oscars With Her Biggest Supporters, Her Mom and Kids

It's a family affair tonight at the Oscars! Laura Dern arrived at the 2020 Oscars red carpet with her...
E! Online - Published

Laura Dern Thanks Her Parents - Her 'Acting Heroes' - in Touching Oscars 2020 Acceptance Speech!

Laura Dern wins the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9)...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Natalie Portman calls out the Oscars for snubbed women directors [Video]Natalie Portman calls out the Oscars for snubbed women directors

The Oscar-winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this year.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:26Published

Trending: Adam Sandler delivers hilarious speech, Leslie Jones abstained from voting at Oscars due to lack of diversity, and Par [Video]Trending: Adam Sandler delivers hilarious speech, Leslie Jones abstained from voting at Oscars due to lack of diversity, and Par

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.