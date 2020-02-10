Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino ’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Recent related news from verified sources Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt gets political while accepting best supporting actor award — watch video Actor Brad Pitt bagged the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in...

Bollywood Life - Published 3 hours ago



Nominee Brad Pitt Looks So Suave at Oscars 2020 Brad Pitt is looking as suave as ever in what appears to be a velvet suit at the 2020 Academy Awards...

Just Jared - Published 9 hours ago



