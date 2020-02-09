Global  

Paris streets littered with fallen trees and debris as Storm Ciara batters northern Europe

Streets in Paris are littered with fallen trees and debris as Storm Ciara battered northern Europe on February 9.

The footage shows several fallen trees on the Boulevard Auguste Blanqui after winds of up to 90mph were brought by Storm Ciara.
