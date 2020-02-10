Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eminem > Eminem stuns Oscars crowd with surprise performance

Eminem stuns Oscars crowd with surprise performance

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Eminem stuns Oscars crowd with surprise performance

Eminem stuns Oscars crowd with surprise performance

Rap superstar Eminen stunned the audience and viewers alike at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday by staging a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning hit, Lose Yourself.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs React To Eminem's Surprise Performance at Oscars 2020 - See The Tweets!

Eminem took the stage for a performance at the 2020 Oscars at Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 9) in...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Rapper Eminem shocks Oscars with performance 17 years late

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apparently, it’s never too late to perform at the Oscars, particularly if...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song [Video]Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song

Eminem represents Detroit at the 2020 Oscars with a live performance of &quot;Lose Yourself&quot; from his 2002 motion picture 8 Mile.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:58Published

Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song [Video]Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 17 years after winning Oscar for song

Eminem represents Detroit at the 2020 Oscars with a live performance of "Lose Yourself" from his 2002 motion picture 8 Mile.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.