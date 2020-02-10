Eminem stuns Oscars crowd with surprise performance
Eminem stuns Oscars crowd with surprise performance
Rap superstar Eminen stunned the audience and viewers alike at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday by staging a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning hit, Lose Yourself.
