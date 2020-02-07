British resident of Wuhan: 'Government won't let my wife leave with me'

A Briton living in Wuhan with his mother and Chinese wife has deplored the Foreign and Commonwealth Office's handling of the coronavirus outbreak as 'abominable'.

Matt Raw has said the whole family was staying in Wuhan because his wife has been prevented from flying by the Chinese government, and that the level of communication from the FCO has been 'terrible'.

An FCO spokesperson said: 'The safety of British nationals is our top priority and we have been in close contact with British nationals and their family members who might need help.

Our priority is to keep British nationals and their family members together and have urgently raised this with the Chinese authorities.'