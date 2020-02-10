Sir Elton John raises $6.4 million in post-Oscars AIDS research gala

Sir Elton John raised more than $6 million for AIDS research, after picking up his second Oscar for best original song alongside longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin.

Sir Elton's annual post-awards gala raised at least $6.4 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which works across the world to help fight the disease.