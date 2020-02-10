Global  

NYPD Union Threatens Mayor

NYPD Union Threatens Mayor

NYPD Union Threatens Mayor

The Sergeants Benevolent Association says it is “declaring war” on New York City Mayor De Blasio after NYPD officers were apparently targeted in two separate shootings.
Mayor, Commissioner, Unions Condemn Violence Against Cops [Video]Mayor, Commissioner, Unions Condemn Violence Against Cops

There's growing concern from the police union about the latest attacks on cops and whether it's part of a larger trend of anti-police sentiment in the city. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

