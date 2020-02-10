'Parasite' Creators Celebrate Their Historic Oscar Wins Backstage 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 11:52s - Published 'Parasite' Creators Celebrate Their Historic Oscar Wins Backstage Director Bong Joon-ho, screenwriter Han Jin-won, and producer Kwak Sin Ae discuss their historic Best Picture win at the 2020 Oscars. Plus, Bong Joon-ho teases his upcoming projects and gives a shout-out to award season translator Sharon Choi, revealing she's also an aspiring director. 0

