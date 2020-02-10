Global  

Oscars co-producer hails Eminem's surprise performance

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Oscars co-producer hails Eminem's surprise performance

Oscars co-producer hails Eminem's surprise performance

Lynette Howell, the co-producer of the Oscars, was thrilled with Eminem's surprise appearance at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
The Best Audience Reactions During Eminem's Surprise Performance at the 2020 Oscars

Well, the celebrities in attendance at the 2020 Oscars definitely took the title of the song...
Eminem shocks Oscars 2020 with surprise performance of Lose Yourself

The music star, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, won the best original song prize at the Oscars...
Eminem stuns Oscars crowd with surprise performance

Rap superstar Eminen stunned the audience and viewers alike at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday by staging a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning hit, Lose Yourself.

Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars

Eminem gave a surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars.

