Nearly 50 couples renewed their vows at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.



Tweets about this Catholic Church in Melton Mowbray ANNUAL (VALENTINE) MARRIAGE MASS SUNDAY 16TH FEBRUARY, 3PM @Cathedral_Nottm: This Annual Diocesan Mass to celebrate… https://t.co/EcSK1ei49c 17 hours ago Alaturka News Couples Renew Their Vows For World Marriage Day https://t.co/ilEuO1J4qy https://t.co/pTpLzF65LQ 19 hours ago slimgigs Couples Renew Their Vows For World Marriage Day – News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the Best of LA/OC… https://t.co/ew6guhGTfw 19 hours ago NBC Los Angeles Couples can request to wed or renew their vows at Soapy Joe’s "Tunnel of Love." https://t.co/1CQjZGKXes 20 hours ago 2LUXURY2.com An extra-extra #specialvenue-within-a-venue in which couples can tie the knot, renew their vows or celebrate their… https://t.co/CxOKrClAwr 1 day ago Anthony Livingston Why do married couples renew their vows? I didn't know they expired. 2 days ago Skydeck Chicago Today is the day of our fifth annual #LoveonTheLedge contest ceremonies! ❤️🌹 We are so excited to have four couples… https://t.co/THj7AKzeDy 2 days ago Mr.Sudhir Yadav wedding anniversary is the date a wedding took place, it is a ceremony used to remember the joy of marriage and to… https://t.co/j0CXUKBeZz 2 days ago