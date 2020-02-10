Global  

Homes evacuated after car falls into sinkhole in Essex

A driver managed to escape unhurt when a car fell nose-first into a sinkhole in a residential street in Brentwood, Essex.

Six properties had to be evacuated due to the unstable ground that is said to have been linked to a partially collapsed sewer.

Report by Blairm.

Car falls into sinkhole in Essex after Storm Ciara batters UK

Homes have been evacuated in Essex after a car fell into a huge sinkhole following wild weather...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


