Homes evacuated after car falls into sinkhole in Essex

A driver managed to escape unhurt when a car fell nose-first into a sinkhole in a residential street in Brentwood, Essex.

Six properties had to be evacuated due to the unstable ground that is said to have been linked to a partially collapsed sewer.

Report by Blairm.

