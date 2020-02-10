Planes Wobble & Sway as They Try to Land in Powerful Storm Winds at Zurich Airport now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:30s - Published Planes Wobble & Sway as They Try to Land in Powerful Storm Winds at Zurich Airport Strong winds and heavy rain made it difficult for planes to land & hundreds of flights canceled at the Zurich airport thanks to Storm Ciara. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.