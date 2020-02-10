Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pitt Denies Using Speech Writer

Pitt Denies Using Speech Writer

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Pitt Denies Using Speech Writer

Pitt Denies Using Speech Writer

Brad Pitt has been on a winning streak lately.

He swept Oscar, winning arm full of trophies for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Pitt's awards speeches have been funny and emotional.

During his backstage interview, Pitt responded to speculation that a speechwriter was responsible for his speeches.

"I definitely write them." "I have some very, very funny friends that helped me with some laughs, but it's got to come from the heart."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked' [Video]Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday. Reuters report the 56-year-old snagged Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Reuters, Pitt has already..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.