Pitt Denies Using Speech Writer

Brad Pitt has been on a winning streak lately.

He swept Oscar, winning arm full of trophies for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Pitt's awards speeches have been funny and emotional.

During his backstage interview, Pitt responded to speculation that a speechwriter was responsible for his speeches.

"I definitely write them." "I have some very, very funny friends that helped me with some laughs, but it's got to come from the heart."