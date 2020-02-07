Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video

Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video Snoop Dogg insists that his message to King was misinterpreted.

Snoop Dogg, via statement The rapper previously released an Instagram message that appeared to threaten King.

Snoop Dogg, via Instagram The message was in reference to King's interview with Lisa Leslie from 'CBS This Morning.'

King asked Leslie whether Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual assault case in Colorado would affect his legacy.

The clip from the interview led to criticism and even death threats of King, and many thought that Snoop's ominous video took it a step too far.