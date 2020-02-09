'I can still hear gunshots': Thailand mourns mall massacre

Residents in Thailand are mourning the loved ones caught in the mass shooting over the weekend where a soldier opened fire in a mall and killed 29 people before he himself was killed.

Mourners laid flowers and left messages in front of the Terminal 21 shopping center where the 12-hour rampage a took place.

The gunmen and soldier, identified as Jakrapanth Thomma, posted disgruntled messages on Facebook before opening fire on panicked shoppers like this witness (SOUNDBITE) (Thai) WITNESS SONGYOST SUWANACHIM, SAYING: "I feel depressed and scared.

I can still hear sound of gunshots in my head and I can't sleep at night." Meanwhile a funeral was held for one of the victims caught in the attack The soldier was believed to be angry over a property deal gone sour And raided weapons from a military base to carry out the deadly attack The worst mass shooting in Thailand's history has prompted soul searching in a country where the army has long styled itself as the nation's protector