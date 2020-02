Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger Celebrate Oscar Wins At Governor's Ball

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger and Boon Joon-ho getting their statues engraved at the 2020 Governor's Ball.



Tweets about this Jez RT @XavierNaxa: Senarai Pemenang Anugerah Oscar Best picture Parasite Best actress Renee Zellweger – Judy Best actor Joaquin Phoenix – J… 19 seconds ago KmasdaCultura RT @russellcrowe: My man Joaquin. Yes Nearly 20 years since you should have won for that prickly rash of a performance as Commodus . So man… 33 seconds ago Morgan Hawk RT @justinkirkland4: An #Oscars rundown. Brad Pitt: I'm just humbled to be here. Laura Dern: I love my parents. Joaquin Phoenix: We steal… 47 seconds ago RhythmNathan Congrats on a big night to some folks I’ve been lucky enough to work with over the years!! #Oscars 🏆 Vivian Baker… https://t.co/PoAkG1fcsY 4 minutes ago @bi RT @WIPO: 🔸Renee Zellweger 🔸Joaquin Phoenix 🔸Laura Dern 🔸Brad Pitt …all won Academy Awards at this year’s #Oscars. But many other actors a… 6 minutes ago Al Butler RT @UPIPhotos: Bong Joon-ho, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt & @LauraDern appear backstage with theirs Oscars during the 92nd a… 7 minutes ago Tiser Entertainment Renée Zellweger raised a glass to her little gold man, Brad Pitt charmed everyone and Margot Robbie was nowhere to… https://t.co/5oElEj8bpF 8 minutes ago