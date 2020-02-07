Global  

DNC Chair Tom Perez Says He's 'Absolutely Not' Resigning After Iowa

DNC Chair Tom Perez Says He's 'Absolutely Not' Resigning After Iowa

DNC Chair Tom Perez Says He's 'Absolutely Not' Resigning After Iowa

Perez said he is &quot;mad as hell&quot; about last Monday&apos;s chaotic Iowa caucuses.
