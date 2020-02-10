Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour Coming To DC's Capital One Arena In July

Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour Coming To DC's Capital One Arena In July

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour Coming To DC's Capital One Arena In July

Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour Coming To DC's Capital One Arena In July

Janet Jackson will be on a world tour this summer and she's making stops in Washington D.C.

And Philadelphia.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alesakwest

Alesa K West 🏳️‍🌈🐶🏃🏻‍♀️🏝🌋 Janet Jackson to kick off 'Black Diamond' tour in June https://t.co/mKV7KjZW3X via @upi 45 seconds ago

BrayBray27

Braylon Rayvon Lee RT @SteveHarveyFM: Janet Jackson is hitting the road this summer for her "Black Diamond World Tour." https://t.co/POoiFOHJSc 2 minutes ago

javi_amaya

Javier Amaya 🇵🇷 RT @EW: Janet Jackson announces new Black Diamond album and world tour https://t.co/F6WnCfnyNa 3 minutes ago

javi_amaya

Javier Amaya 🇵🇷 RT @people: Janet Jackson Announces Upcoming Black Diamond Album and Accompanying Tour https://t.co/Glo2syPwJy 3 minutes ago

followbarlow

Joshua Barlow RT @CBSDFW: Legendary entertainer Janet Jackson is returning to Dallas this summer. https://t.co/u1KHJG3xdy 6 minutes ago

BaddiezOnline

BaddiezOnline Janet Jackson Announces New 'Black Diamond' Album & Tour https://t.co/caViDr8ksj https://t.co/ihRbAj1Kmo 8 minutes ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW Legendary entertainer Janet Jackson is returning to Dallas this summer. https://t.co/u1KHJG3xdy 9 minutes ago

AndersonMIX97

JUSTIN ANDERSON Janet Jackson has announced her Black Diamond World Tour kicking off this summer at arenas across North America, an… https://t.co/nf8h7SlROf 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Janet Jackson Headed on the Road for 2020 Black Diamond World Tour | Billboard News [Video]Janet Jackson Headed on the Road for 2020 Black Diamond World Tour | Billboard News

Janet Jackson announced Monday (Feb. 10) that she'll be hitting the road in 2020 for a new world tour in support of her forthcoming twelfth studio album, 'Black Diamond.'

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:06Published

Janet Jackson Bringing World Tour To Pittsburgh [Video]Janet Jackson Bringing World Tour To Pittsburgh

Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to PPG Paints Arena this summer. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.