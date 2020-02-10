Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour Coming To DC's Capital One Arena In July

Janet Jackson will be on a world tour this summer and she's making stops in Washington D.C.

JUSTIN ANDERSON Janet Jackson has announced her Black Diamond World Tour kicking off this summer at arenas across North America, an… https://t.co/nf8h7SlROf 11 minutes ago

CBSDFW Legendary entertainer Janet Jackson is returning to Dallas this summer. https://t.co/u1KHJG3xdy 9 minutes ago

Joshua Barlow RT @CBSDFW : Legendary entertainer Janet Jackson is returning to Dallas this summer. https://t.co/u1KHJG3xdy 6 minutes ago

Javier Amaya 🇵🇷 RT @EW : Janet Jackson announces new Black Diamond album and world tour https://t.co/F6WnCfnyNa 3 minutes ago

Braylon Rayvon Lee RT @SteveHarveyFM : Janet Jackson is hitting the road this summer for her "Black Diamond World Tour." https://t.co/POoiFOHJSc 2 minutes ago

Alesa K West 🏳️‍🌈🐶🏃🏻‍♀️🏝🌋 Janet Jackson to kick off 'Black Diamond' tour in June https://t.co/mKV7KjZW3X via @upi 45 seconds ago