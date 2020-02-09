The DOJ Will Review Information Rudy Giuliani Collected In Ukraine 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published The DOJ Will Review Information Rudy Giuliani Collected In Ukraine Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will look over information that Rudy Giuliani collected on Joe and Hunter Biden in Ukraine.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this michele abramson RT @thedailybeast: AG William Barr confirmed that the Justice Department would review material that Rudy Giuliani gathered from Ukrainian s… 32 seconds ago The Daily Beast AG William Barr confirmed that the Justice Department would review material that Rudy Giuliani gathered from Ukrain… https://t.co/nacoznv4Ey 26 minutes ago Bert Egbe RT @WashTimes: Lindsey Graham says Justice Department will review Rudy Giuliani's information on Ukraine, Bidens https://t.co/7Iwo7xv6t8 h… 18 hours ago