Lakeith Stanfield & Lil Rel Howery Speak On The Romantic-Drama, "The Photograph"

When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Issa Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions.

When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother's early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield).

BUILD hosted Stanfield and co-star Lil Rel Howery to discuss the film.

