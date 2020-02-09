Global  

President Trump Unveils $4.8 Trillion Budget Proposal For Fiscal Year 2021

CBS4's Natalie Brands reports it calls for increases in national security spending while slashing foreign aid, education funding, affordable housing and Medicaid.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to propose cuts in foreign aid and social safety nets in budget: officials

U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21% cut in foreign aid and slashing social...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaHindu


President Trump's 2021 Budget Proposal Seeks More Detention Beds, Cuts To Food Stamps And Medicaid

President Trump's 2021 Budget Proposal Seeks More Detention Beds, Cuts To Food Stamps And MedicaidThe proposed budget will increase spending on the military and border security, part of Trump's...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comCoindesk



