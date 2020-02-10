Global  

Justice Department Says Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Data Breach

Justice Department Says Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Data BreachCBS News' Michael George reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Justice Department charges four Chinese hackers with breaking into computer networks of Equifax, stealing personal data

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department charges four Chinese hackers with breaking into computer...
Also reported by •TechCrunch


Department of Justice Blames China for Equifax Data Breach: What You Need to Know

Find out what could be behind the credit reporting agency's massive cyberattack.
Also reported by •The Next Web



Tweets about this

cbsnewspath

CBS Newspath CONSUMER- EQUIFAX HACK ARRESTS- George 330p PKG MON0141- It was one of the biggest hacks in American history. Now t… https://t.co/spaYFmZoqh 5 hours ago

DMarceeux

Dominique Marceeux RT @grabaroot: But how else will the liars, spies, and leakers gather intel on @realDonaldTrump now for #Pewoshee and #Schiff4Brains Poor… 3 days ago

grabaroot

DurhamIsComing⭐️⭐️⭐️ But how else will the liars, spies, and leakers gather intel on @realDonaldTrump now for #Pewoshee and… https://t.co/d5uspRoDnh 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

DOJ: Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Hack [Video]DOJ: Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Hack

CBS4's Michael George has the details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published

4 Chinese Military Members Charged In 2017 Equifax Data Breach [Video]4 Chinese Military Members Charged In 2017 Equifax Data Breach

Attorney General William Barr also alleged they stole trade secrets from Equifax.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

