Monday evening forecast

Mike: I THINK A LOT O US WOULDLIKE TO SEE THIS COME TO AN END,AND IT WILL, BUT NOT TONIGHT.THE TEMPERATURES WILL FALL INTOTHE TEENS BEFORE MIDNIGHT.WITH THAT SNOW, WHAT IS WET OUTTHERE WILL BECOME ICY AND SNOPACKED.WATCH OUT FOR YOUR EVENINGTRAVELS AND EARLY TOMORROWMORNING.TODAY THE HIGH TEMPERATURE OF30.WE STARTED AT EIGHT WITH AREASOF FOG.NORMALS ARE 45 AND 18.RECORD HIGH BACK IN 2017 WAS80 DEGREES.24 RIGHT NOW DOWNTOWN.PRESSURE IS RISING AND WINDCHILLS AT 16.HERE ARE THE NUMBERS -- COMINGIN THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLYTOMORROW MORNING, 1-4 INCHES FORLOWER ELEVATIONS A 3-8 INCHESIN THE MOUNTAINS.IT WILL CAUSE TRAVEL TROUBLES.THIS IS WHAT RADAR SHOWS RIGHTNOW.THE ACTIVITY IS COMING TOGETHEROVER DENVER.THIS STORM WILL ON DUTY HAVESNOW INCREASING FOR THE NEXT FEWHOURS.ROADS WILL SLICK IN THEFOOTHILLS.NOTICE FARTHER TO THE EAST, VERYLITTLE MOISTURE EXPECTED.SO THIS IS A FRONT RANGE STORM.BY MORNING, IT'S DOWN TO THESOUTH WITH THE SNOW DYNAMICS ANDCLEARING SKIES COMING IN.WITH THE CLEARING, IT GETSREALLY COLD BY EARLY TUESDAYMORNING.FOUR BELOW ZERO AT LARAMIE.EIGHT AT FORT COLLINS FORGREELEY AND DENVER.THREE BELOW ZERO AT ASPEN.CLOUDS, NOT QUITE -- WITH THECLOUDS NOT QUITE AS COLD.WE WILL BE AROUND 8-10 DEGREESHERE IN THE DENVER AREA.COLD WITH SLICK SPOTS IN THEMORNIN TOMORROW.BY MIDDAY, MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES,THINGS WILL START TIME PROVE ALITTLE BIT.LATER IN THE DAY, SNOW SHOWERSOFF TO THE SOUTH, BUT MOSTLYCLEAR.CHILLY DAY WITH A HIGH OF 32 FORDENVER AND GREELEY.34 FOR FORT COLLINS.IN THE MOUNTAINS TEMPERATURES INTHE MID TO UPPER 20S WITH MOREPOWDER SKIING FOR TOMORROW.TONIGHT'S FORECAST WILL SEE ALOW OF ABOUT 10 DEGREES WITH THESNOW.FOR TOMORROW, WE WILL SEE DRYAND COLD IN THE MORNING.WE WILL SEE CONTINUED COLDCONDITIONS IN THE AFTERNOON.WE HAVE MORE LIGHT SNOW COMINGIN ON WEDNESDAY.BY THURSDAY, IT'S CHILLY.BY FRIDAY, IT'S WARMER AND THENBY SATURDAY ANOTHER REBOUND OFSNOW.HERE'S YOUR SEVEN-DAY 32TOMORROW, 35 ON WEDNESDAY.THURSDAY 40.48 ON FRIDAY, BUT THEN INSTEADOF A WARM WEEKEND, ANOTHERCHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW COMING UPON SATURDAY AND AGAIN NEXTMONDAY.WE ARE NOT REALLY BREAKING OUTOF THIS PATTERN WHEN YOU LOOK AT