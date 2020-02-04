Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Olivia Jade > Lori Loughlin's Daughter's Fake Athletic Profile Presented In Legal Filing

Lori Loughlin's Daughter's Fake Athletic Profile Presented In Legal Filing

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Lori Loughlin's Daughter's Fake Athletic Profile Presented In Legal Filing

Lori Loughlin's Daughter's Fake Athletic Profile Presented In Legal Filing

Olivia Jade Giannulli’s fake athletic profile to gain her admission to USC was included in a legal filing by prosecutors.

According to CNN, the profile said Olivia Jade was a gold medal-winning crew coxswain.

Additionally, it said she was “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.

Parents of Olivia Jade, were charged with three conspiracy counts for trying to get their daughters into USC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realcarlagail

Carla Scherr Her daughters were complicit just as much as she & her husband. Medal winning - that’s a joke!! They all need jail… https://t.co/b7QBkSMcrp 5 minutes ago

mysteriesfromt1

mysteriesfromthepast Lori Loughlin: Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli's fake athletic profile released - CNN. We should listen more when ac… https://t.co/0kkS22CaAU 8 minutes ago

JoseAya17317068

Jose Ayala Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade painted as seasoned rower in apparent fake résumé released b...… https://t.co/rfED0Lg4dl 11 minutes ago

sekowaledotcom

Sekowale.com - Your favorite entertainment hub ‘Fake’ Resume For Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Exposed Amid College Bribery Court Battle https://t.co/9BkFuWmYoU https://t.co/Xv0QoRIoKe 25 minutes ago

OmNEtra

Jacob Jay Bloomfields CBS Evening News: Alleged resume of Lori Loughlin's daughter lists fake achievements. https://t.co/SuQc4FI9cG via @GoogleNews 29 minutes ago

Mission1000

S.S. Jones 'Highly talented': Fake rowing résumé allegedly touts Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade https://t.co/8aKTnrbT02 via @usatoday 29 minutes ago

KLFY

KLFY NEWS 10 New documents from prosecutors show, for the first time, the lengths Lori Loughlin and her husband allegedly went… https://t.co/sKC9j5uDe9 31 minutes ago

LisaKBromley

Lisa Bromley 🌊🌊🌊 🇺🇸 RT @TaylorLorenz: Here's the fake resume that Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade allegedly used, filled with false accomplishments and aw… 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 10 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For Feb. 10

Candidates make last pitch for votes as President Trump holds rally in NH; Man accused of attempting to kidnap woman in Boston; Prosecutors reveal fake resume used to get Lori Loughlin’s daughter..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:25Published

Reelz Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal [Video]Reelz Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were two of the parents caught up in the case involving parents bribing their children’s way into the University of Southern California. Now insight into how..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.