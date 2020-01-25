Donald Trump to visit India, his first trip to the world's largest democracy | OneIndia News

Global  

US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24th along with his wife Melania Trump.

Significantly, Trump is making this trip to India, which is incidentally his first, in a crucial election year.

PM Modi had invited Trump to India at the September 2019 Howdy Modi event.

Trump is keeping his promise and perhaps also trying to woo the politically significant Hindu American community by making this trip to their homeland.
