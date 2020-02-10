Global  

White House Asks For Bigger NASA Budget

The White House asked Congress for $25.2 billion for NASA in 2021, the biggest budget in decades.

The request would raise the budget for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s by 12 percent.

According to Reuters, half of the budget would go toward the “Moon to Mars” program.

This program includes development of lunar landers, robotic rovers, heavy-lift rockets and new spacesuits.

NASA projects the Mars project will cost $71.1 billion over the next five years.
