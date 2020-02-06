Global  

Trump Goes After Mitt Romney

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
President Donald Trump is trying to connect Sen.

Mitt Romney to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

According to Politico, this is the same company in which Hunter Biden was a former board member.

Allegations from far-right blogs say Romney voted to impeach Trump to cover for a former senior advisor of Romney.

Romney’s spokesperson said his connection with the advisor is “tenuous at best.” He said Romney had several policy experts working on his campaign at that time.
0
